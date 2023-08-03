Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

