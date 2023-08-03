Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

