Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

View Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.