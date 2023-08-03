Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grifols were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

GRFS stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

