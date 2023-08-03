Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $250,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 327,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 62,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

