Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $221,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.