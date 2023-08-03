Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $229,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.