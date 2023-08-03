Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $238,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

