Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $242,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

