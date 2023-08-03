Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $246,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,933.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

