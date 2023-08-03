Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $248,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 98.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

