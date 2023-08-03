Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $250,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

