Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 502,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

