Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,947,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

CM stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

