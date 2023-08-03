Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $220,000 Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

