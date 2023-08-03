Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,823,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 83,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 64,307 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

