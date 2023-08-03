Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 262 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

