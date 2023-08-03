Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,031 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $11,623,500,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.