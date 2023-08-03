Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

