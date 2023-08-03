Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 23,442 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,334,807 shares of company stock valued at $489,153,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.