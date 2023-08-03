Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 23,442 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,334,807 shares of company stock valued at $489,153,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.