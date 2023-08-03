Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 261 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of argenx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.59.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $500.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.28 and a 200-day moving average of $394.00. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

