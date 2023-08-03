Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 837 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 75,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.