Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $213,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 236.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chemed by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CHE opened at $522.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.95. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
