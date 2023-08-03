Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $213,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 236.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chemed by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHE opened at $522.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.95. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.