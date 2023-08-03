Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $221,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

SEDG stock opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

