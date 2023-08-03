Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $71.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.