Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 203.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

