Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth $25,984,000.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Trading Down 1.8 %

HLF stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.