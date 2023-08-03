Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $28.80. Randstad shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 3,179 shares trading hands.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Randstad in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

