Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

