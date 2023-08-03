Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

