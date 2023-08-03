Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Get Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.