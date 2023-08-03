Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

