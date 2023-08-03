Rosenblatt Securities Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

DT stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

