Royal Bank of Canada Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $88.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,741,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 343,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

