Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

