Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

NYSE SNDR opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

