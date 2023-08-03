SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 281,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.