Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after purchasing an additional 224,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $146.87 on Thursday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

