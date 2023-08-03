Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

