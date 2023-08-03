Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rises By 6.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.7 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
BNTGF opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.45.
Brenntag Company Profile
