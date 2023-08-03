Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Rises By 6.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.7 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGF opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

