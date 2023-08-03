Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Declines By 6.2%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

