Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

