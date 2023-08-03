Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.