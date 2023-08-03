SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,070,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

