SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

