Stifel Nicolaus Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $82.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

