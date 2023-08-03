Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

TECK stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

