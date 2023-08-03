Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.