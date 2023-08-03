Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

THC opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

