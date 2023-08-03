Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 893,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.27 million, a PE ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

